'Let the police keep coming:' Deacon says Sunday fatal shooting in Norfolk highlights ongoing concern

NORFOLK, Va. — Three people were dead Sunday after what could be described as a very violent weekend in Norfolk. As of Sunday morning, the city had recorded three fatal shootings on back-to-back-to-back days.

Llewellyn Ave. between 24th St. and 26th St. was filled with police officer, police cars, and crime scene tape early Sunday morning. According to a Norfolk police post on X, a 47-year-old man was found shot just after 4 a.m. at the intersection of Llewellyn and 25th Street. He was taken to a hospital for treatment but did not survive.

At approximately 4:05 a.m., Norfolk Police responded to the intersection of West 25th Street and Llewellyn Avenue for the report of several gunshots heard in the area.When officers arrived on scene, they located a 47-year-old man who sustained multiple gunshot wounds.Norfolk… pic.twitter.com/5mAnXcW3tU — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) July 26, 2026

Less than seven hours earlier, police were at an apartment complex on Pecan Point Rd. where they said a man was shot and killed.

Around 11:30 Friday night a 17-year-old was shot multiple times and died on Druid Cir., police said.

Watch: Man killed in shooting on Pecan Point Road in Norfolk

Man killed in shooting on Pecan Point Road in Norfolk

Johnnie Caldwell, a deacon at Holy Trinity Outreach Mission which sits at the corner of Llwellyn and 25th, said crime in the area is a constant concern for the congregation and the church is trying to help the people involved.

“We stop some of them. We see some of them that we know. We call them and talk to them," Caldwell explained.

Watch: 17-year-old boy shot and killed Friday night in Norfolk: Police

17-year-old boy shot and killed Friday night in Norfolk: Police

He said he would like to see police patrol the area a lot more.

"Let the police keep coming. If they keep coming, they'll walk right into it," he responded when asked what he thinks needs to be done to combat crime in the area.

The shootings follow a newly-released report that says homicides in Norfolk were up 64% in the first half of the year compared to the same time in 2025 when the city had a record-low number of homicides.

Watch: 2025 Virginia crime report shows drops in homicides, hate crimes, rise in pornography offenses

2025 Virginia crime report shows drops in homicides, hate crimes, rise in pornography offenses

As of Sunday, none of the three weekend shooting victims had been identified and no arrests had been made.

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