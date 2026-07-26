Man killed in shooting on Pecan Point Road in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was killed in a shooting Saturday night in Norfolk that also left several parked vehicles and at least one occupied home damaged by gunfire.

The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. in the 800 block of Pecan Point Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say several parked vehicles and at least one occupied residence were also struck by gunfire during the incident. No other injuries have been reported.

The victim's identity has not been released, and investigators have not shared what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

News 3 will update this story as more information becomes available.

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