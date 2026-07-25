Norfolk YMCA event helping raise awareness about water safety

NORFOLK, Va. — The YMCA in Norfolk is helping raise awareness about water safety in honor of World Drowning Prevention Day July 25.

Around two dozen kids and adults came to the Y Saturday morning to learn about water safety. The event started with several speakers talking about things like how to be safe in the water, how water rescues work, and some of the common reasons water rescues happen.

One woman, lifelong Hampton Roads resident Kim Bianchi, also spoke about how her nonprofit can help kids learn how to be safe in the water. It’s called Bean’s Way and is named after her daughter who accidentally drowned.

Watch: Virginia mom turns drowning tragedy into mission to teach aquatic survival to local kids

Virginia mom turns drowning tragedy into mission to teach aquatic survival to local kids

After all the speeches, everyone went to the Y’s pool to toss in rubber ducks they had decorated. Each duck represents someone who has learned how to be safe in the water.

“What does that mean? That means Bean has continued to reach people and she’s continuing to help save people and people don't ever forget her," Bianchi said.

“The Y is about providing an opportunity for all to come and participate in our swim lesson program. So this helps provide that opportunity, just to create that awareness that a drowning can happen in seconds and it’s very quiet," said YMCA of South Hampton Roads Associate Director of Aquatics Vicki Coleman.

Watch: Virginia sees spike in child pool drownings; health officials urge parents to practice water safety

Virginia sees spike in child pool drownings; health officials urge parents to practice water safety

According to the American Red Cross, an estimated 4,000 people die each year from unintentional drowning and drowning is the number one cause of death for kids one to four years old.

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