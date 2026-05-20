Virginia mom turns drowning tragedy into mission to teach aquatic survival to local kids

Every year, hundreds of children die from drowning — including several cases in the Hampton Roads area.

Kim Bianchi knows that loss firsthand. Her daughter, Gabriella, was 2.5 years old when she drowned in a pool in 2019.

"She was energetic, loving and caring. She made your life so much better," Bianchi said.

In the years since, Bianchi has channeled her grief into a mission: educating the community about aquatic survival skills. She founded the nonprofit Bean's Way, which has helped more than 200 children learn those skills.

"She lost her life, and all these other kids are learning these skills. To be able to save themselves," Bianchi said.

Bianchi also trained to teach infants as young as 6 months old how to float and stay alive in the water.

"How do I reach more families? How do I get the word out aquatic survival is different than swimming lessons.

Aquatic survival should be the base and then you build into swim lessons," Bianchi said.

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Data from the Virginia Health Department shows 14 children between the ages of 0 and 4 died from drowning in 2025 — the highest number in the last 10 years.

Other local parents say the threat is real and close to home.

"In the Hampton Roads area, it's so incredibly important to have your child be able to save themselves because you never know what can happen," Gabriele Vakos said.

Vakos enrolled her daughter in aquatic survival classes at 9 months old.

"To other parents I would say it is hard to see them in the water at first. The very first class she screamed the entire time," Vakos said. "And then two weeks later she was completely floating and completely able to save herself."

Bean's Way has helped families get aquatic survival lessons paid for.

The nonprofit has a 5K race coming up Saturday, August 15, 2026 from 8am -10am at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex located at 2044 Landstown Centre Way.

Bianchi wants as many parents as possible to be educated on the dangers of the water.

She continues to honor the memory of the little girl she lost.

"She loved and continues to love and that was just a gift. She was a gift — 2.5 years — and I hope to continue spreading her love," Bianchi said.