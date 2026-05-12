Ebony Parker's criminal trial nears in Richneck case where student shot teacher Abby Zwerner: True Crime 757

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — As a jury handed down a verdict last November in Abby Zwerner's lawsuit against Ebony Parker, the former Richneck Elementary assistant principal — who prosecutors say ignored warnings that the 6-year-old student had a gun and threatened to use it — appeared stoic and did not react.

Zwerner had waited nearly three years for the verdict that found Parker grossly negligent on Jan. 6, 2023, the Zwerner's first-grade student pulled out a gun and shot her in the chest, nearly killing her. The jury recommended an award of $10 million for Zwerner — a large sum, but a quarter of what her attorneys had asked for.

Watch related: Abby Zwerner gives emotional testimony in lawsuit

Abby Zwerner full testimony

But Parker's day time court did not end with the civil trial: criminal charges awaited in another trial initially meant to start later in November; it was ultimately pushed out to mid-May to give her team more time to prepare.

Ebony Parker faces eight counts of felony child neglect — one for each bullet in the gun brought by the child into the classroom on that day. (Note: None of the students in the classroom were harmed, and the child's mother was previously convicted of the same charge for allowing the child access to the gun.)

When her trial begins on May 18, prosecutors will try to prove to a new jury, with a higher legal burden, that Parker's "willful act or omission in the care of [children] was so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life."

Watch previous coverage: Parker appears in court for pre-trial motions

Ex-assistant principal Ebony Parker appears in court for ongoing criminal case

Parker's defense team will seek to convince the jury otherwise.

On this episode of the True Crime 757 podcast, Jon talks with Norfolk-based criminal defense and personal injury attorney Eric Korslund about the facts of the case, what to expect in jury selection, how each side may argue it's key points, and the impact of the lawsuit outcome on the criminal case.

Watch the full episode in the player above, or stream on Apple/Spotify Podcasts & YouTube. True Crime 757 is sponsored by Korslund Law.