Man arrested for stealing high end items out of bags at the Norfolk International Airport

A man hired to handle baggage at the Norfolk International Airport was arrested after authorities uncovered an alleged theft scheme involving high-value items taken from passengers using Spirit Airlines in Norfolk.

Over the course of several months, multiple Spirit Airlines passengers reported thefts of items including Nike Air Jordan shoes, jewelry, watches, electronics and other high-end goods, according to a search warrant.

Authorities reviewed internal reports, airport security camera footage and employee badge access logs before arresting Sterlyn Southall.

The search warrant states authorities allegedly watched Southall conceal a pair of sneakers beneath his jacket before leaving the airport. In another incident, Southall was seen wearing a designer jacket reported missing by a passenger.

Spirit Airlines issued a statement regarding the arrest.

"We are aware of the arrest of a vendor agent for alleged larceny at Norfolk International Airport (ORF). The vendor’s employee is no longer working with Spirit, and further questions should be directed to law enforcement," Spirit Airlines said.

Norfolk International Airport officials told News 3 they are thankful a good amount of the stolen items were recovered and returned to the victims.

"The best advice for travelers is to carefully consider what they'll place in checked baggage. Items of value, particularly smaller things that could be easily removed or concealed, should always be carried in person or within carry-on bags. The same applies for essential items such as medicines or key travel documents," A leader at the Norfolk International Airport said.

Crime analyst Richard James said luggage theft is an ongoing issue.

"Just when you thought you'd seen it all, there's something new that's surprising us every single day," James said.

James said several years ago on a trip back from the Caribbean, he watched from the plane as someone went through his duffel bag.

"I watch someone unzip the bag while I'm looking at them,” said James, “Ruffling through my bag, taking stuff out of it and then zipping the bag back up and putting it on the plane and I watched it.”

James said there is an expectation of privacy when it comes to luggage.

He said he debated whether to get off the plane in a foreign country to say something or to just continue on home.

"At that time, I decided to bite the bullet and head home, but I really felt victimized by that behavior," James said.

He said he filed a complaint and nothing ever became of it, but he remembers the incident years later.

Southall is expected to have another court hearing in May.