Video shows deputy assaulting handcuffed and shackled inmate while in custody

A criminal complaint outlines the actions of Accomack County Deputy Luke Arnold, seen in a nearly 5-minute video obtained by WTKR through a Freedom of Information request assaulting a shackled inmate while being processed at jail.

The video shows Arnold slamming the inmate's head and back against the wall, grabbing his face and neck, and forcibly jerking his head back. Words are also seen being exchanged.

About a minute later, the man is brought back down the hall and put into a cell, with more words being exchanged. The door shuts. The deputy then appears to push him, and he falls to the ground before being dragged into another room, according to the complaint.

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Law enforcement removed the audio from the video and placed a black square over the person’s face, saying it was to protect his identity.

Arnold's actions on Oct. 16, 2025, at the jail at the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office led to his termination and a charge of assault and battery.

A judge sentenced him to 90 days in jail, but all were suspended, meaning he will not serve time behind bars.

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The criminal complaint states that based on the available evidence, the use of physical force by Arnold against a fully restrained person appears excessive and inconsistent with both acceptable law enforcement standards and the principles governing reasonable use of force.

It states the man was already secured with handcuffs and leg shackles and did not appear to present an immediate threat or a level of active resistance that would justify such conduct.

Crime analyst and former Detective Richard James spent 30 years in law enforcement, he pointed out details surrounding the incident.

"The question is, is it excessive when you, while he's handcuffed, that you take him and you push him to the ground, or you push him up against the wall? Was that necessary under the circumstances? The court says no, that was not necessary, it was excessive force," James said.

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Court records give insight into to what led up to this assault.

That night authorities were called for a man who was drunk at a hotel and was allegedly combative and uncooperative.

He was arrested for disorderly conduct, public intoxication, assault on law enforcement, and obstruction of justice.

The Sheriff's Office said the man was under arrest by another agency and was being brought to them for processing.

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The man's attorney didn't want to be identified to protect the identity of his client issued the following statement:

"Everyone who is taken into custody — no matter what for — should be treated with respect and dignity, and their safety should be a top priority. That did not happen here. I commend the law enforcement personnel who saw what was clearly wrong and reported it."

James said training prepares officers for situations involving people under the influence and that law enforcement are required to remain professional at all times.

"We are trained to deal with people who are under the influence of drugs and alcohol and alike. Because someone is under the influence of drugs or alcohol, that doesn't mean that we should act unprofessional in terms of how we handle them," James said.

James said he believes everyone involved underwent questioning.

"There's probably a 100% chance that whole situation was investigated by Police Internal Affairs, and those officers that stood by and watched were asked questions on what they saw, and what actions they did, or what actions they didn't take," James said.

James also raised concerns about the broader impact on public trust.

"Does that erode public trust? When you have excessive force, that does chip away from that public trust," James said.

Attorney Brandon Fellers also issued a statement on behalf of former Deputy Arnold:

"Mr. Arnold has accepted full responsibility for his actions by entering a guilty plea. This incident was an isolated, momentary lapse in judgment during a heated exchange, and it stands in stark contrast to his 14 years of honorable, unblemished service in law enforcement. Mr. Arnold feels deep remorse for this mistake. He has already faced severe, life-altering consequences, including the loss of his career and his law enforcement certification. He is now focused on moving forward as a private citizen. We ask for privacy for Mr. Arnold and his family, and will have no further comment."

Here is the full press release sent out by the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office:

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office became aware of allegations involving a potential policy violation and use-of-force incident involving former Deputy Luke Arnold. The incident involved an individual who had been arrested by another law enforcement agency and transported to the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office for processing.

Upon receiving this information, the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office immediately initiated an internal investigation. Based on the findings of that investigation, former Deputy Arnold’s employment with the Sheriff’s Office was terminated.

Following a review of the facts developed during the investigation, Sheriff Todd Wessells determined that the incident warranted criminal review and initiated the criminal process by referring the matter to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney. After reviewing the case, the Commonwealth’s Attorney authorized criminal warrants charging Arnold with assault and battery. Those warrants were subsequently obtained and served by the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office.

The criminal proceedings have now concluded.

Sheriff Wessells stated, “The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is committed to holding its members accountable and maintaining the public’s trust. When concerns regarding employee conduct are brought to our attention, we will thoroughly investigate them and, when appropriate, ensure they are addressed through both administrative and criminal processes.”

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to transparency, accountability, and maintaining the confidence of the citizens we are sworn to serve.

We asked how long Arnold worked for the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office, if he had faced disciplinary action in the past and if anyone else faced disciplinary action as a result of this situation, but our questions were not answered.