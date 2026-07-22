Hampton police detective solves 1981 cold case murder of Olivia Christian decades later | True Crime 757

HAMPTON, Va. — For decades, the brutal murder of Olivia Christian, a 32-year-old elementary school teacher, in her Hampton apartment in 1981 went unsolved. Police had a few leads, but without the ability to follow DNA evidence, no arrest could be made.

More than 30 years later, Hampton Police detective Randy Mayer took the cold case file home for the weekend and believed he had what he needed to continue in the pursuit for Olivia's killer.

Olivia was found in her apartment having been beaten and strangled by her analog alarm clock — unplugged from the wall at 7:30 a.m., giving police an almost certain time of death.

But it wasn't until Mayer started looking into similar cases from that time — and talking to a witness who had seen the suspicious man in the apartment complex — that Ruben Moore became a suspect.

In the next episode in our series featuring the true crime novels of Ron Peterson Jr., we unpack the murder of Olivia Christian and how the case was eventually solved.

True Crime 757 is sponsored by Korslund Law