Eastern Shore poultry plant contractor hired kids & undocumented workers, federal prosecutors say

Four people connected to a Tennessee-based janitorial company have pleaded guilty in a federal case involving the hiring of undocumented workers and minors at a Virginia poultry plant.

Fayette Janitorial Service, headquartered in Tennessee, was contracted with Perdue Farms to provide cleaning and sanitation services, according to federal documents and court records provided to lawyers in the case.

Federal prosecutors say the group hired undocumented workers — including minors —at a poultry processing facility on Virginia's Eastern Shore. The scheme came to light after a 14-year-old was severely injured when his arm was caught in a machine at the facility.

John Mitchum, the Division Manager for Fayette Janitorial Service, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States and aggravated identity theft. Court records show Mitchum made $391,000 a year.

Jolie Pereira, the Regional Human Resources Manager for the company, also pleaded guilty to the same charges. Pereira made $2,200 a week.

Elmer Escalante, a Guatemalan national who served as site manager for the company and recruited new employees, also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States and aggravated identity theft.

Omar Albares, who sold fake identification documents and fraudulent paperwork to undocumented workers, pleaded guilty to the unlawful transfer of false identification documents.

Crime analyst Richard James said the motivation behind the scheme was money and greed.

James said the case raises serious concerns beyond the financial crimes.

"There's a couple of things that is disturbing about this. One is they are taking advantage of minors, which is which and they and minors are being hurt."

James also pointed to the impact on law-abiding businesses.

"Secondly, for competing businesses who are hiring legitimate, workers. They can't compete against another business that's hiring illegal aliens and probably paying them pennies on the dollar."

In 2024, the Department of Labor announced that Fayette would pay $649,000 in penalties after finding 24 children working overnight sanitation shifts on the Eastern Shore and at a plant in Iowa.

Fayette issued a statement:

"Fayette was not aware of the pending indictments prior to the recent filings. Fayette has fully cooperated with authorities regarding information requests relating to the individuals named and none of the individuals remain employed by Fayette. Fayette complies with Federal I-9 and E-Verify requirements on all hires. The matters referenced in the court filings concern alleged actions of former individuals acting outside of company policy. Fayette follows strict hiring and compliance procedures and has fully cooperated with authorities on all information requests."