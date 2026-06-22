Eastville officer upset over termination and says town still owes him money

A former Eastville police officer says the town owes him money following his departure from the department.

Anthony Owens, a decorated officer who spent decades in law enforcement, says one of his final paychecks bounced — and he provided a bank receipt to support the claim.

He says the town then sent him a replacement check with the wrong name on it, listing "Anthony Lewis" instead of his legal name.

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He says he eventually received a cashier's check for a portion of what he said he is owed but says they still owe him for a few more days of work.

Owens also says he is owed compensation for unused vacation time.

"The only thing I want is to get is my money back they owe me," Owens said.

The town of Eastville was contacted for comment. In a response provided June 10, the town said it could not comment on personnel matters. When asked specifically about the bounced checks, the town said, "There is no knowledge of paychecks bouncing; all employees of the Town have been paid in full and what they are owed to date."

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Owens says he resigned on May 6 but received a termination letter dated May 19 accusing him of failing to follow several protocols involving sick time, clocking on and off duty, and other procedural issues. Owens denies several of the allegations.

He says part of the agreement when he was hired in March 2023 was that he was permitted to drive his assigned work vehicle — a black Tahoe SUV — to his home in Virginia Beach, with the town covering the cost of gas and tolls. He says on May 6 he was told to stop taking the vehicle home immediately.

"I was told that the council didn't know that I was taking a vehicle home and that they were paying the toll. They've been doing this for three years," Owens said.

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Owens says he was caught off guard by the revelation.

"Everyone knew this has been going on for three years and no one said anything and now all of a sudden it's an issue," Owens said.

He also says he was told someone reported seeing his work SUV at a Virginia Beach Walmart — an accusation he firmly denies.

"Do some type of investigation. When did she (person who reported it) see it? What date did she see it? You're not saying nothing. Do you know how many black Tahoe’s there are around here but you're saying it was mine. Prove it to me," Owens said.

The termination letter states, "Employees are reminded that compensation for travel time involving an assigned take-home vehicle is not authorized unless expressly approved by the Chief of Police."

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Owens says he has continued to send text messages seeking answers about the remaining money he says he is owed, including one sent Monday, June 15. He says he has received no response.

"I'll survive, don't get me wrong but I want what's owed to me," Owens said.

On June 18, Owens filed a civil lawsuit against the town of Eastville for a warrant in debt. They are scheduled to have a court hearing on the matter on July 6.