Norfolk man faces charges tied to postal worker drug and mail theft scheme

A Norfolk man is facing federal charges connected to a mail theft scheme involving a former postal carrier who was caught on camera doing drugs on the job and stealing mail.

Recently unsealed documents outline charges against Dwayne Carter, who is accused of theft of mail matter, conspiracy, and forged money order charges.

Carter allegedly approached former postal carrier Kiesha Brown because of her position as a USPS employee and offered to pay her approximately $200 in cash in exchange for stealing mail and providing it to him.

Brown, 33, worked at the L.C. Page Post Office in Norfolk when authorities received complaints about missing mail and placed an undercover camera in her work vehicle. She was sentenced to two years for her crimes.

Carter is accused of stealing checks and money orders from the mail. Prosecutors say 50 victims claimed they tried to cash approximately $250,000 worth of stolen checks, with $158,000 successfully stolen.

During her interview with authorities, Brown pulled out 29 pieces of mail hidden in her jacket and gave them to agents.

Legal analyst Sonny Stalling said the case raises serious concerns about trust in the postal system.

"It's shocking. Who in the hell are they hiring that you have that many postal employees stealing our mail?" said Stallings.

Documents state that after Brown got in trouble, Carter is accused of soliciting another postal employee to steal mail.