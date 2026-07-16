USPS inspector general audit finds delayed mail, missing arrow keys, scanning issues in parts of Hampton Roads

A federal audit of U.S. Postal Service delivery operations in Virginia found tens of thousands of pieces of delayed mail, improper package scanning and serious accountability failures with arrow keys — the keys that can open multiple mailboxes across an entire ZIP code.

The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General reviewed operations at four delivery units in the Virginia District: the Norfolk Sorting and Delivery Center, Lynchburg Main Post Office, Suffolk Main Post Office and Virginia Beach Main Post Office.

Auditors visiting on the morning of Feb. 10, 2026, identified about 91,651 pieces of delayed mail left over from the prior day. The Norfolk Sorting and Delivery Center alone had more than 39,000 pieces of delayed mail — but reported only 6,848 of them. The Lynchburg, Suffolk and Virginia Beach offices reported none of their delayed mail at all.

"We're definitely handling a lot more packages.. you're having to run to the doors more on top of delivering mail," Vada Preston of the National Association of Letter Carriers said who was previously interviewed by WTKR.

WTKR reached out to the Postal Service for comment regarding the audit, and they directed WTKR to their responses in the report. The Postal Service said it has increased training for supervisors and carriers and increased monitoring of delayed mail and package scanning, and that it has improved reporting procedures and oversight of delivery operations.

The audit also raised serious concerns about arrow key accountability. Arrow keys open mail receptacles — including street collection boxes and panels of apartment mailboxes — across a given area. Of the 298 arrow keys tracked across the four locations, 38 were missing. Twenty-two of those missing keys were from the Norfolk Sorting and Delivery Center alone.

"It's a single point of failure because if you get that one arrow key, you have access to every mail receptacle in a given zip code, so it's completely compromised," said Frank Albergo, president of the Postal Police Officers Association.

Albergo said the consequences of stolen arrow keys extend far beyond missing mail.

"The mail has checks, financial documents, insurance documents so all this personal identifying information. That leads to identity theft so, the downstream effects of mail theft are amazing. Bank accounts are being drained. Identities are being stolen. It's really bad," Albergo said.

The Postal Service said management took corrective action, reporting missing keys to the Postal Inspection Service, updating key inventory records and improving training.

The Virginia District ranked 7th out of 50 postal districts — placing it in the 14th percentile — for mail and package delivery performance between January and March 2026.

The Postal Service agreed with the findings and associated recommendations in the report.