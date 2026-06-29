Former church leader pleads guilty to filming men in Virginia Beach bathrooms across multiple locations

A former church leader pleaded guilty to taking video of other men in bathrooms across Virginia Beach.

Aloysius Marcus Albritton, 45, pleaded guilty to 7 counts of unlawful filming and 8 counts of using a peephole to view a nonconsenting person.

Court records outline how Albritton had previously been arrested multiple times in Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Maryland over the past decade for taking video of people in bathrooms, failure to appear in court and driving with a suspended license, but in some of those cases the charges were dropped.

Richard James, a crime analyst, said repeat behavior is common in cases like this.

"Very rarely do you have a person that's doing this activity that does it one time and stop."

New court records outline the extent of the new charges that were uncovered after police arrested him and found more vidoes on his phone of previous encounters.

On March 20, 2025, Albritton put his phone over a divider in a Wawa bathroom and took video of a victim without his consent as he urinated in the adjacent urinal.

On April 21, 2025, in a different Wawa, he took video of another man in the same manner.

On April 25, 2025, at a Lowe's Home Improvement store, Albritton entered a bathroom stall, stood on the toilet seat and reached his phone over the stall divider to film another victim without his consent. He then followed the victim out of the bathroom and filmed him as he walked back into the store.

On May 1, 2025, at a Kroger grocery store, Albritton filmed a man in a bathroom stall without his consent — and then did it again about an hour later while still at the same store, including filming the victim underneath the stall divider.

The next day, May 2, 2025, Albritton returned to the same Kroger and filmed the same victim again without his consent.

On May 20, 2025, around 3:15 a.m., Albritton followed a man into a Crunch Fitness gym in the Chimney Hill area of Virginia Beach and attempted to film him in the bathroom.

The victim caught Albritton in the act, and Albritton fled the gym into the parking lot. The victim reported the incident to the Virginia Beach Police Department the following day.

Detectives recovered surveillance video from the gym and positively identified Albritton. He was arrested and his cell phone was seized. A search warrant executed on the phone revealed numerous other videos of Albritton filming male strangers in public restrooms.

On May 26, 2025, inside Lynnhaven Mall, Albritton filmed another man in a bathroom stall without his consent.

Records state that in all of the incidents, the genitals or buttocks of the victims were exposed as they urinated or defecated.

Court records note the victims had a reasonable expectation of privacy between the urinal or stall dividers as they used the restroom. All videos, with the exception of the last one filmed, were later accessed and viewed by Albritton on his cell phone.

James said the law is clear on what took place.

"In this particular case, you know, is a clear violation of Virginia law in terms of unlawful creation, of an image of another. People have an expectation of privacy, particularly in restrooms, and you should be able to go into a place where you have that expectation of privacy and not be concerned about someone trying to videotape you."

In 2017, WTKR reported that he was arrested after being accused of following a police officer into a Wawa bathroom and filming him while he was going to the bathroom, but those charges were also nolle prossed.

In June 2017, Albritton was arrested for sexually assaulting and illegally filming a disabled man in a bathroom at a Virginia Beach Recreation Center.

Records state the victim told authorities that Albritton used his finger to sexually assault the man then fondled, licked and requested oral sex from the man.

It states the victim repeatedly said no and the defendant was dressed as a priest and allegedly told him to be quiet.

Until his most recent arrest, Albritton worked as the Executive Director at New Hope Church in Norfolk and holds a doctorate in Theology.

His attorney said he had no comment about the guilty plea while leaving court.

Albritton is expected to be sentenced July 22.