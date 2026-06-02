Son apologizes to mother for getting her roped into parking lot scam in Norfolk Courthouse

A federal judge has sentenced 8 of 10 defendants in a scheme that targeted Navy Federal customers in parking lots, gas stations, and near gyms, resulting in more than $2 million in losses, according to a federal indictment.

Troy Davis, 26, was sentenced Tuesday to 30 months in federal prison for his role in what prosecutors call the parking lot scam, a scheme that defrauded hundreds of victims.

A federal judge in Norfolk sentenced Davis after Davis apologized in court for preying on people who were trying to help him and took responsibility for his crimes.

He told the judge he apologized for the fianical and mental pain he caused the victims. The father of three recently became employed while out on bond.

His attorney said Davis has a greater understanding of the impact of his actions now that he is fully employed. Davis said he couldn't imagine people taking his money like what he did to others.

The judge said there were 18 victims and a loss of $90,000 connected to Davis' actions.

Davis' mother, Joy Davis, was previously sentenced to 30 days for her involvement in the scheme. She declined to comment on the case after court. Another relative said the family's only comment was that they love Davis.

The scheme began in 2023. Prosecutors say the group victims and in many cases members of the military.

Members of the group would claim they needed help, gain access to a victim's phone, and quickly transfer money — many times taking out personal loans in the victim's name. Several victims have said they were forced to pay back those loans.

The indictment identified more than 33 victims in this case alone, but WTKR has uncovered similar cases in cities throughout the region.

Rodney Thornton received the longest sentence of any defendant at 42 months. Laterrance Parker Jr. and Jordan Pugh each received 38 months. Troy Davis received 30 months, followed by Jamaica Sumner at 21 months, Andrea Holley at 12 months and one day, Lois Staton at 6 months, and Joy Davis at 30 days. Steven Jones and Persia Brown have each pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

Attorney Gary Byler took action for victims after seeing the WTKR investigation.

"It's the way that these individuals have been treated that they are out two, or three thousand dollars and it’s like, ‘oh well’ too bad, so sad. It really does hurt my heart. It shakes my faith in the system if there is no recourse," Byler said.

Byler has secured four settlements so far and is filing additional lawsuits.

Authorities and banking officials are warning the public not to let anyone use their phone.

The judge ordered that Davis begin serving his sentence immediately.