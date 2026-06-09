NN postal worker sentenced after hiding thousands of pieces of mail; Hampton man charged in separate case

A former Newport News postal worker admitted to hiding thousands of pieces of undelivered mail in a shed behind his home rather than delivering them, according to court records.

In a separate case out of Hampton has resulted in felony charges against a local man accused of stealing from a blue mailbox.

Newport News case

Elijah Lloyd, a former City Carrier Assistant at the Newport News Post Office, resigned from the U.S. Postal Service on April 21, 2025, after investigators recovered thousands of undelivered mail from a shed behind his residence, according to authorities.

Federal prosecutors said they found more than 3,300 pieces of first-class mail and 18 bins containing more than 5,000 standard pieces of mail. Lloyd admitted he was overwhelmed with his delivery workload and dumped the mail for over a year.

Court records show Lloyd had previously been disciplined for excessive absences. At one point, a supervisor discovered bins of mail in his personal car. He was disciplined but given another chance. Court records provided pictures of the evidence.

Lloyd was federally indicted on one count of delay or destruction of mail in the Eastern District of Virginia on October 14, 2025, and entered a guilty plea.

His attorney stressed in court records that Lloyd did not open or steal any mail and was simply overwhelmed on the job. Prosecutors asked for incarceration, but on May 12, 2026, a judge sentenced Lloyd to one year of probation, 200 hours of community service, a $1,000 fine to be paid to the U.S. Postal Service, and a $100 special assessment.

Hampton case

In a separate case out of Hampton, Bryan Thomas was apprehended and is currently facing three felony charges in Hampton General District Court for mail theft.

A search warrant outlines how authorities began monitoring a blue mailbox on the 800 block of Aberdeen Road in April.

Investigators determined a person was gaining access to the box in the early morning hours on Mondays, taking advantage of the fact that postal employees do not empty the boxes over the weekend.

Postal inspectors are working closely with state and local partners as the investigation continues.

Federal watchdog raises alarm

The cases come as the U.S. Postal Service's Office of the Inspector General released its latest semi-annual report to Congress, warning that concern over the Postal Service's financial condition and its ability to provide timely mail delivery has intensified over the past six months.

The report states that "efforts to deter mail theft have become increasingly important, as organized crime has threatened the safety of financial instruments sent by mail." They cite a case out of the Chicago area.

Officials said they are working to combat the issues through technology, investigations, and increased transparency.

Frank Albergo, president of the Postal Police Officers Association, has spent years fighting to expand the rights of postal police officers. He said the consequences of mail theft extend far beyond a missing envelope.

"At this point, who really trusts the mail anymore? I mean, it's literally the gateway to financial fraud," Albergo said.

Albergo said the contents of stolen mail can fuel a cascade of crimes.

"The mail has checks, financial documents, insurance documents so all this personal identifying information and that leads to identity theft so, the downstream effects of mail theft are amazing. Bank accounts are being drained. Identities are being stolen," Albergo said.

USPS response

In a statement, Charlene Cerra, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the USPS Office of the Inspector General, said the agency takes these cases seriously regarding Lloyd's case.

"The USPS OIG considers the allegations of delay, destruction, or theft of any U.S. Mail by any Postal Service employee to be a very serious issue. When such allegations are made, USPS OIG Special Agents vigorously investigate those allegations, as we did in this instance," Cerra said.

The U.S. Postal Service said in a statement that this type of behavior is not tolerated and is a rare occurrence.

"The overwhelming majority of Postal Service employees are honest, hardworking, and trustworthy individuals who would never consider engaging in any type of criminal behavior," the statement read.

The Postal Service employs more than 625,113 employees and is the largest civilian federal workforce in the country. It delivers more than 154.2 billion pieces of mail yearly to 155 million delivery points and operates 31,606 Postal Service-managed retail offices.

How to report mail theft