Why were Ebony Parker's charges dismissed in Richneck shooting? | True Crime 757

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — After just two days of testimony, the long anticipated trial of Ebony Parker, the former assistant principal at Richneck Elementary the day Abby Zwerner was shot by a student, concluded with a bit of a twist ending.

The commonwealth closed its case at the end of the third day, and early on the fourth day, Judge Rebecca Robinson heard a motion from Parker's defense team to strike the felony child neglect charges and ultimately dismiss the case. She agreed.

Parker, who had appeared stoic and unemotional throughout the civil and criminal trials, broke down sobbing in the courtroom.

WTKR Newport News reporter Brendan Ponton, who covered the case all week, and legal analyst Eric Korslund join host Jon Sham for this episode of the True Crime 757 podcast, where they break down what happened in the courtroom and why the judge granted an unusual motion to strike.

What does the outcome of this case mean for administrator responsibility in future school shootings? How will it impact Abby Zwerner's civil trial? What about other pending litigation against Parker and the Newport News School Division? Those questions and more answered in this episode.

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True Crime 757 is sponsored by Korslund Law