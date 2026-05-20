New details on two human trafficking cases in Virginia Beach

Human trafficking continues to be a problem in our region, and two recent cases highlight some of the issues. The WTKR Investigative Team uncovered new details on the cases.

A search warrant outlines how 68-year-old Marvin Boomer allegedly thought he was talking to a 16-year-old girl but in fact was messaging with detectives back in January.

Authorities say they met up with him, accusing Boomer of showing up at the hotel they planned to meet at in Virginia Beach with alcohol and condoms.

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He’s now facing sex trafficking of a minor and solicitation of prostitution charges.

In another case, a tip to the National Human Trafficking Hotline detailed a woman being trafficked in a Virginia Beach hotel, which led to the arrest of 33-year-old Pankaj Joshi.

Now he’s facing sex trafficking and other prostitution charges. Records allege he was trafficking the woman since 2024, they say he knew it was wrong but needed the money.

Tanya Gould — a human trafficking survivor-turned-advocate — reflected on her personal experience of being trafficked.

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“The person who bought me didn’t think that I was someone’s daughter, someone’s mother, someone’s sister. It’s not personalized because we are seen as property or someone’s entertainment and they’re not thinking much further than that,” said Gould.

Samaritan House reports 26% of trafficked persons are minors and that Virginia ranks 15th in the U.S. for reported cases of human trafficking.

Since 2007, the Human Trafficking Hotline reports over 2,200 cases with over 4,500 victims in the state of Virginia. Experts say the community has increased awareness about human trafficking, but more action should be taken to help victims — for example, dialing #77 to report suspicious activity to Virginia State Police.

“I can tell you so many times where I’ve been in this situation in public or someone knew that you’re looking at the situation and you know this isn’t right, it doesn’t feel right. Call it in, dial #77,” said Gould.