Federal ban targets defective Chinese air bag inflators linked to 10 deaths across the US

The U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has banned defective Chinese air bag inflators that have killed at least 10 people and caused serious injuries to 2 others in a dozen crashes, according to a recent press release.

They report that instead of inflating the air bag during a crash to protect the driver, the inflators explode, sending large metal fragments into drivers' chests, necks, eyes and faces.

"Banning these illegal Chinese airbag parts responsible for 10 deaths is necessary to ensure the safety of Americans on our roads," U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said. "Anyone caught importing or selling these defective, deadly inflators will be held accountable as we work with our law enforcement partners to restore safety on our roads."

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They said all 12 crashes involved frontal driver air bag inflators marked with the identifier "DTN60DB," which authorities say were likely illegally imported into the United States.

"Thanks to Secretary Duffy's leadership, this is the first time in 20 years that NHTSA has taken such an action to protect Americans," NHTSA Administrator Jonathan Morrison said. "These extraordinary actions are appropriate and necessary given the deadly risks posed by these substandard inflators."

Although all known ruptures have occurred in Chevrolet Malibu and Hyundai Sonata vehicles, NHTSA says it cannot confirm the risk is limited to those makes and models. Because the inflators were imported illegally, the number of dangerous inflators currently in the United States is unknown.

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E.W. Scripps reporters across the country have been covering issues involving faulty air bags for years, highlighting cases of people losing their lives in crashes that experts say shouldn't have happened.

NHTSA's investigation into the inflators is ongoing. The agency noted that the inflators were initially determined to have been manufactured by Jilin Province Detiannuo Safety Technology Co., Ltd. (DTN) of China. DTN has argued the devices may be counterfeit and that it has not sold these inflators for installation in U.S. vehicles.

NHTSA says that whether the inflators were manufactured by DTN or are counterfeit does not change its finding that inflators marked as DTN60DB are defective.

What used vehicle owners should do

NHTSA urges used vehicle owners and buyers to learn their vehicle's history and ensure the vehicle has genuine air bag inflators. Authorities recommend the following steps:



Obtain a history report for the vehicle.

Have the car inspected if it was in a previous crash with an air bag deployment since 2020 and was not repaired by the manufacturer's dealership.

If a vehicle was in a previous crash where the air bag deployed, have it inspected by a reputable mechanic immediately to ensure the air bag is a legitimate replacement equivalent to the original.

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If a vehicle is found to have one of these inflators, do not drive it until the inflator is replaced with genuine parts.

Anyone who has a vehicle with one of these suspect inflators should contact their local Homeland Security Investigations office or FBI field office to report it, or submit an online complaint to the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center.

Owners may also contact NHTSA online or by calling the agency's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time.