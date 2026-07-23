Two arrested after deadly shooting on I-264 in Norfolk: VSP

NORFOLK, Va. — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting that took place on I-264 on Monday, Virginia State Police said on Thursday.

19-year-old Jamir D. Bennett was charged with being an accessory after the fact of a homicide and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon.

20-year-old Asia Wiggins was charged with being an accessory after the fact of a homicide.

Virginia State Police say both suspects were arrested around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Watch previous coverage: Virginia State Police investigate I-264 interstate shooting

Virginia State Police investigate I-264 interstate shooting

On Monday, officers responded to I-264 in Norfolk at around 4:00 a.m. Virginia State Police says two people in a burgundy Nissan sedan were heading eastbound between Campostella Road and Ballentine Boulevard when their car had been shot.

The driver, a 39-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The passenger, 19-year-old Alexis Styles, died of her injuries.

Scanner audio from dispatch captured the moments first responders were called to the scene.

"Two victims say they've been shot, the vehicle kept moving for a while, it has now stopped, it's on North Military Highway across from the dump," the dispatch audio said.

A second dispatch transmission indicated one victim had a gunshot wound to the hip. A third dispatch transmission described the scene.

"There are two unconscious patients in the car and they have a forced entry into the car," the dispatch audio said.

Anyone with information that can assist with this investigation is encouraged to contact Virginia State Police at (757) 424-6850 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

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