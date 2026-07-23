Book Exchange in Norfolk's Wards Corner moving across the street to former Rite Aid space

NORFOLK, Va. — Book Exchange is preparing to leave its longtime home on the northeast corner of Norfolk's Wards Corner neighborhood and move across Granby Street to the former Rite Aid location.

The business — which has called Wards Corner home for 22 years — lets people exchange used books and music for store credit, which they can then use to buy more books and music — all in an effort to fight waste.

The new space is larger and will allow the business to add a "Sports Exchange," which would accept gently used sports equipment in exchange for store credit.

Kole Matheson of Book Exchange showed News 3 around the new space Thursday. On one side, he's installing shelves brought over from a former Lynnhaven Book Exchange location. On the other side, he says shelving left behind by Rite Aid will be used to hold sports equipment.

Anthony Sabella/WTKR The former Rite Aid in Wards Corner has set empty for a few years. Book Exchange found left-behind shelves and other artifacts from the shuttered pharmacy when they moved in.

Matheson says the expansion is aimed at making healthy living more accessible.

"To support the community in healthy living in exercise and activity but also in their wallets and their purses. Brand new sports equipment can be quite expensive, especially if you have someone that is just starting out," Matheson said.

Anthony Sabella/WTKR Book Exchange plans to open its new expanded location in September or October.

He says the book and music side of the business is expected to open first — in September or October — with the sports exchange to follow.

Of the decision to remain in Wards Corner, Book Exchange owner John Knight sent this statement to News 3:

"We started in Wards Corner 22 years ago and are thrilled to have our Flagship Book Exchange and first Sports Exchange here. We love Norfolk and its people!"

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