Woman accused of fatally stabbing sailor charged with second-degree murder

NORFOLK, Va. — A 19-year-old woman was arrested after a deadly stabbing early Saturday morning, according to Norfolk police.

Officers responded to the 400 block of E Little Creek Road at around 12:55 a.m. on Saturday and found a man who had been stabbed.

19-year-old Ronqueall Kyle was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he later died, police said.

Police say an investigation determined that a domestic stabbing happened in a house close to where Kyle was later found. 19-year-old Krishauna Allen was arrested at the scene and has been charged with second-degree murder, NPD said.

Kyle was a Logistics Specialist Seaman Apprentice, according to the U.S. Navy. He enlisted on July 8 last year and reported to the future USS John F. Kennedy in Newport News in November, the Navy said.

Allen is being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond, NPD says.

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