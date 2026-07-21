David Varela, who fled US after wife's death, found competent to stand trial

NORFOLK, Va. — David Varela, the 38-year-old Norfolk Navy reservist accused of murdering his wife Lina Guerra before fleeing the country, has been determined competent to stand trial.

David Varela has been charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a body in the death of 39-year-old Lina Guerra. In a hearing last month, a judge ruled that Varela should not be eligible for bond, calling Varela a danger to the community and a flight risk.

Varela previously appeared in court on May 26 when his lawyer asked the judge for a competency hearing, which was granted. Varela was evaluated in the Norfolk City Jail and his charges are set to move to trial.

Authorities believe Varela killed Guerra sometime between Jan. 15 and Feb. 5, 2026, and put her body in the freezer of their downtown Norfolk apartment. The medical examiner found that Guerra died of blunt force trauma and asphyxiation.

Watch previous coverage: David Varela to get competency evaluation before trial

David Varela, Navy reservist accused in wife's murder, to get competency evaluation before trial

Guerra was reported missing by Norfolk Police at the end of January after her family did not hear from her for several days. Her body was discovered days later, but by then, Varela was gone. Varela was identified through various electronic methods as the last person seen leaving the apartment, according to U.S. Marshals.

Police would later share that Varela took a flight to Hong Kong on Feb. 5, prompting an international manhunt in an attempt to bring him back to the U.S. to face justice.

Varela was trying to board a flight to Russia from Hong Kong when he was arrested by authorities on April 15, prosecutors said at Varela’s bond hearing last month, adding that they believe his goal was to get to Russia to avoid extradition.

Watch previous coverage: Navy reservist David Varela, accused in wife's murder, brought to Virginia to face charges

Navy reservist David Varela, accused in wife's murder, brought to Virginia to face charges

Varela's preliminary hearing, which was scheduled for Tuesday, has been rescheduled for September 2.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.