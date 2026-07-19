Norfolk mourns former City Councilman Paul Riddick, a champion for the community he served

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk is mourning the loss of former City Councilman Paul Riddick, who spent three decades representing the city before his death. Riddick also served as a former president of the Norfolk Branch NAACP.

The Norfolk Branch NAACP, on behalf of President Harvey Waters, the Executive Committee and the General Membership, released a statement remembering Riddick as a defining figure in the city's civil rights history.

"Mr. Riddick was a true champion for civil rights, an unwavering advocate for justice, and a fearless trailblazer whose life was dedicated to serving the people of Norfolk," the statement said.

The organization credited Riddick's leadership during his time as NAACP branch president as a reflection of the organization's core mission.

"As a former President of the Norfolk Branch NAACP, Mr. Riddick exemplified the mission of our organization through his tireless advocacy and steadfast dedication to protecting the rights and dignity of all people," the statement said.

"His impact reached far beyond elected office; he was a mentor, a leader, and a friend to many," the statement said.

Community activist Bilal Muhammad, a lifelong friend of Riddick's, also reflected on the loss. Muhammad says their relationship spanned decades, built on a shared commitment to serving Norfolk's communities.

"This is the second most painful thing to me since I lost my son," Muhammad said.

Muhammad says whenever the community faced a challenge, Riddick was someone he could turn to for guidance.

"Mr. Riddick and I would always connect and he would advise me, go this way… address this issue," Muhammad said.

Muhammad says Riddick never lost sight of the people he was elected to serve, especially those who often felt unheard.

"The major concerns that he stuck with and always stood strong on—his concern for the community, for the African American community," Muhammad said.

"His representation meant a lot to the people that didn't have a voice," Muhammad said.

The NAACP closed its tribute with a message of comfort to Riddick's family.

"Mr. Riddick's commanding presence and powerful voice will be deeply missed, but his legacy will continue to guide and inspire us," the statement said.

Muhammad says he hopes to organize a community vigil in the coming days so friends, family and the people of Norfolk can pay their final respects.

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