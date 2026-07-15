City expects Target in Wards Corner to open in fall 2026

NORFOLK, Va. — The new Target under construction in the Wards Corner area of Norfolk is expected to open this fall, the city tells News 3 — though the exact date is not set.

Drivers along East Little Creek and passing over on I-64 have seen the signs pop up as the massive, 129,000-square-foot store takes shape.

After years of discussion among city leaders, the store was erected at the site of the former Kroger, which was demolished in 2024, at 201 East Little Creek Road. But plans were approved for a big box retailer a year before that.

Watch previous coverage about the announcement of the Target

Target coming to Norfolk's Wards Corner in space of former Kroger store

A spokesperson for Target did not confirm the city's estimated opening date, but offered this statement:

"We’re excited to bring an easy, affordable and convenient shopping experience to new guests in the Norfolk Wards Corner community in the coming years with this new Target store," said Enoma Owens.

Currently, the closest Target for Norfolk residents is along Military Highway.

Though residents and drivers who frequent Wards Corner have been outspoken about congestion concerns at the already-busy area.

Watch previous coverage: Residents concerned about new Target at Wards Corner

New Target store planned for Norfolk's Wards Corner neighborhood

Coming from West Little Creek, drivers are currently hit with multiple consecutive traffic lights, numerous adjacent parking entrances, and the ever-looming threat of a long train stoppage.

With train tracks intersecting Little Creek just before beside the parking entrance to the new Target, coming from the Oakdale Farms direction, drivers contend with the on/off-ramps at the I-64/564 interchange.

It's unclear whether any traffic changes to the area are imminent.

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