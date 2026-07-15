Maury's Garris set to begin hopeful journey to Major League Baseball

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It's been a whirlwind for Lee Garris since hearing his name called in the Major League Baseball Draft this past Sunday. Garris was selected by the Yankees in the 13th round.

"I got drafted two days ago and now I leave for Tampa," the recent Maury grad said Tuesday afternoon. "I think as soon as I put on the pinstripes and that first practice, I'm going to be like 'wow, I actually did it."

Garris departs for Tampa on Wednesday morning to begin his professional baseball journey. He says he plans to sign Thursday and get to work in the Yankees' rookie ball program, beginning a quest to eventually suit up for one of the most iconic teams in all of sports.

"It's sick," Garris smiled. "I wasn't a big MLB fan growing up, but I knew about the Yankees and all their championships and all that. Every single-digit number is retired so they're good. Getting that phone call from them meant a lot."

The Maury outfielder knows a lot of work lies ahead between now and his hopeful Major League debut. The minor league grind can be grueling but a Hampton Roads baseball legend gave the newest Norfolk pro some pointers on how to handle the dog days during his minor league path.

"Talking to Michael Cuddyer, he was the ninth overall pick for the Twins back in the day," he noted. "He was talking to me about the minors grind and it's hard, but you're going to have to get through it and if MLB is your dream then you're just going to have to work hard and be better than the other kids."

Garris picked going professional over attending college at James Madison, where he committed last June. After deliberation, the former Commodore thought getting a jump-start on his professional road was the way to go for him.

"I could go to college and develop for another three years," he said. "I can just be a kid, too, and if there are hard times in college, my head coach at JMU has my back. That was a big thing but I know I'm going to go through some hardships in the minors and the coaches their believe in me."

His senior season saw Garris hit .530 and club nine home runs and lead Maury to a Region 5B title and Class 5 state semifinal appearance. Now he hopes he can hit his way up the ranks and into the Major Leagues.

"Maybe four years in the minors, that's what they think," he said. "But I'm just going to leave it in God's hands. You never know. I could be there in a year, I could be there in 10 years."

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