Old Dominion University proposes 7-story mixed-use development on Hampton Boulevard in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University wants to replace a Hampton Boulevard business with a seven-story mixed-use development featuring retail on the ground floor and more than 100 apartments above.

ODU owns the property on Hampton between 37th and 38th streets with the ODU Real Estate Foundation behind the proposal. It's already received unanimous support from the Norfolk Planning Commission. The project now needs a rezoning approval from Norfolk City Council following a Tuesday public hearing.

Anthony Sabella/WTKR Muddy Paws currently occupies the lot that ODU is looking to develop.

Norfolk City Councilman Carlos Clanton, whose jurisdiction includes the development site, said he supports the project because it helps address a city-wide housing shortage — particularly for lower-income residents.

"For an immediate need right now, this particular project would help fill the gap. It's not just for Old Dominion University students, it's for the entire public," Clanton said.

Clanton described the apartment breakdown as roughly divided into thirds across different affordability levels.

"If I'm not mistaken, it's a third, a third, a third, based on what I was reading in there, so it would allow the opportunity to be in that sweet spot of affordability but also being able to have some market-rate opportunities," Clanton said.

Clanton was one of the presenters of April's interim report on the Mayor's Housing Commission, which found Norfolk is short about 12,000 rental units for people making under $35,000 a year.

The ODU Real Estate Foundation addressed the housing need in a statement, reading in part:

"As the site is situated along the main entry corridor into Old Dominion University, rezoning to the established Monarch Way Zoning District will ensure the property reflects the architectural aesthetics that provide uniformity and consistency throughout the campus region. The Real Estate Foundation is in favor of the proposed development on the site, which is uniquely positioned to provide additional market-rate housing of 117 units with retail space. This project is in alignment with the City of Norfolk’s Comprehensive Plan (NFK2050). The Real Estate Foundation is pleased to assist in addressing the need for affordable housing within our community," the foundation said.

Anchored by the Eastern Virginia Medical Center on one end and Naval Station Norfolk on the other — with the Port of Virginia in between — Hampton Boulevard can quickly become heavily congested. Asked if the road could handle the additional traffic, Clanton was confident.

"I think it can," Clanton said. "There are other access points. They can come down 38th, they can come down 35th Street."

He also added that the development would be along established Hampton Roads Transit bus routes, which he says could take cars off the road.

The business currently at the site, Muddy Paws — a dog grooming, boarding and retail shop — put up a sign Tuesday confirming it is not closing, just moving. A manager declined to speak on camera but said the business is looking at three sites, all within a mile of its current location. A move is not expected until sometime between January and March and the business plans to share more details on social media as they become available.

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