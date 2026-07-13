Man dies while in custody at Norfolk City Jail; investigation underway

NORFOLK, Va. — Authorities are investigating after a man died while in custody at the Norfolk City Jail over the weekend.

According to the Norfolk Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old Dajonthony Lomax was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 11.

The sheriff's office said medical staff and sworn personnel immediately began CPR until Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews arrived and took over. Lomax was then transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said the cause of death has not yet been determined. Investigators do not currently suspect foul play.

Lomax had been arrested by the Norfolk Police Department and booked into the Norfolk City Jail on July 9.

The Norfolk Police Department is leading the death investigation alongside the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which will determine the official cause and manner of death.

The Norfolk Sheriff's Office said its Professional Standards Division will also conduct an internal review to ensure all policies and procedures were followed. The death has also been reported to the Virginia Department of Corrections, which reviews all in-custody deaths as part of the standard investigative process.

In a statement, the sheriff's office said it is committed to providing a safe environment for those in its custody and extended its condolences to Lomax's family.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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