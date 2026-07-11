Summertime parasite outbreak linked to fresh produce

NORFOLK, Va. — Health officials are tracking outbreaks of Cyclosporiasis nationwide. Its been linked to fresh produce that is making people sick across the country.

In Virginia, there are currently 11 to 30 cases. In North Carolina, there are 31 to 80 cases.

Doctors warn the infection can become dangerous. The parasite causes watery diarrhea and stomach cramps for weeks. Those infected could become severely dehydrated to the point it could impact organs like the kidneys. Dry mouth and lightheadedness are also possible symptoms.

Tracy Odachowski, Assistant Director for Infection Prevention and Control at Sentara Health, said the parasite spreads through contaminated food and water.

"Typically, the cyclosporiasis is spread by food, and water, um, especially if it's contaminated with feces. So, I want you to think about the people that went to the bathroom and didn't wash their hands. So that's always the great lesson no matter anytime you call me, I'm gonna say, wash your hands. So if you're gonna have a potluck have, hand sanitizer out there and making sure people are using it before they start reaching for the food."

Experts say you should wash fruits and vegetables well with a scrub brush, though that does not guarantee the risk is eliminated.

If you get sick, experts say you should see a doctor instead of taking over the counter medicine. Stopping the diarrhea can keep toxins in your body longer and make the infection worse.

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