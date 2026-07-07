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Man dies in motorcycle crash on Military Highway: NPD

Top Stories: Tuesday, July 7
Norfolk police car
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NORFOLK, Va. — A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Military Highway on Tuesday, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

Around 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, police say a motorcyclist was driving on the 1500 block of North Military Highway when he hit a curb and lost control. The man, identified as 56-year-old Jason H. Steward of Norfolk, died of his injuries at Sentara General.

Norfolk police say they do not know if alcohol or speed were factors in the crash. The NPD Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

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