Man dies after early morning shooting on Granby Street in downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in downtown Norfolk, according to police.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Granby Street around 12:50 a.m. Sunday for a report of a person who had been shot.

This is near Freemason Street.

When officers arrived, they found Reginald A. Pryor II, 25, of Norfolk, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

According to Norfolk Police, the preliminary investigation indicates the shooting happened after Pryor was involved in a verbal altercation with a group of acquaintances in a nearby parking lot.

Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident, and police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

No arrests have been announced, and the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

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