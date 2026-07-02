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Suspect arrested after sexual assault in East Ocean View: NPD

Top Stories: Thursday, July 2
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NORFOLK, Va. — A man was arrested on Wednesday amid an ongoing sexual assault investigation, Norfolk police said Thursday.

22-year-old Devondre Ford was arrested six days after the sexual assault was reported. Norfolk police say he is currently being held in Norfolk City Jail.

The sexual assault was reported on June 25 around 4:00 p.m. Norfolk police say it was reported that a victim was assaulted on a beach in the East Ocean View neighborhood. The victim then called for help after she was able to get away from the man.

Photos of the suspect were used by detectives to ask the public for help in identifying him, according to Norfolk police.

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