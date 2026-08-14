Collaborator plans to release final song with Tony Camarillo as tribute to Hampton Roads artist who was killed

NORFOLK, Va. — The Hampton Roads creative community is mourning the loss of musician and filmmaker Tony Camarillo, who was shot and killed Wednesday night while on his way to premiere his short film at Naro Theater in Norfolk.

Camarillo and his partner were heading to the premiere when he was shot. Police say Camarillo later died at a local hospital.

Police say 30-year-old Skyler Brock is wanted in connection with Camarillo's death.

Scott Medina, president and co-founder of Frequency VA Music Group, had been making music with Camarillo for years. The two were working on a song together just weeks before Camarillo died.

"You know, we were working on this song called 'Slow, Fast' about, you know, going too fast at times and just wishing you would slow down sometimes," Medina said.

Medina described Camarillo as someone who prioritized human connection above all else.

"He was just one of those people who he was all about connection and about making sure that you felt seen," Medina said.

Medina says he plans to release the unfinished song the two recorded together and donate all proceeds to Camarillo's family.

"I really wish we would've completed the song that we have together. But I do want to release it because he wanted it to be a 'Scottie and Tony' piece that the world needed. And in his honor, I'm going to release that for him and give all the proceeds to his family," Medina said.

Beyond his creative work, Medina says Camarillo took great pride in being a father.

"It's so sad to see someone with that bright of a light, not be with us anymore," Medina said.

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