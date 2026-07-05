Thousands celebrate America's 250th birthday at Norfolk's Town Point Park

NORFOLK, Va. — Thousands of people packed Town Point Park on Saturday evening to celebrate the Fourth of July, capping off America's 250th birthday with a dazzling fireworks display over the Elizabeth River.

Families spread out blankets and lawn chairs hours before sunset, while live entertainment, food vendors and patriotic festivities filled the downtown waterfront. As darkness fell, spectators looked skyward for the annual fireworks finale — a tradition many say is the highlight of the holiday.

"I just love celebrating with people that I love," said Melody Henderson. "I love to see all different cultures come together."

The celebration drew visitors from across Virginia and well beyond.

For Elise Rolin, the trip to Norfolk was unlike any she'd taken before.

"Well, my dad and stepmom live on a sailboat right now, so we sailed all the way from North Carolina to now Virginia," Rolin said. "I live in Kansas with my two siblings, so for the summer we're with them. Yeah, it's really fun. This is our first time on the sailboat."

Nearby, 12-year-old Evan Brooks and his family arrived early to claim a spot for the evening's show.

Asked what the Fourth of July means to him, Evan kept it simple.

"It means celebrate," he said.

His cousin, Hunter Thomas, traveled from Oklahoma to spend the holiday with family in Hampton Roads. For him, celebrating America's 250th birthday made this year's Independence Day feel even more meaningful.

"I think it's really cool to be a part of that, because none of my parents have been alive for any of the big anniversaries for that," Thomas said.

When asked what he was looking forward to most, his answer was easy.

"Probably the fireworks and hanging out with my family," he said.

For Katrice Bonner, the evening was simply about spending time together.

"We're out here enjoying life," she said.

As the fireworks lit up the night sky over the Elizabeth River, cheers echoed across Town Point Park, bringing another Fourth of July celebration to a close.

With visitors arriving from neighboring states, the Midwest and even by sailboat, the evening served as a reminder that Norfolk's waterfront remains a destination for families looking to celebrate Independence Day together.

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