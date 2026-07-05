Norfolk Fire Rescue investigating after late-night house fire Saturday

NORFOLK, Va. — A late-night house fire in Norfolk Saturday was under investigation Sunday.

According to a news release, the fire happened on E 28th Street near Leo Street and Gazel Street. The call came in at 11:35 p.m.

Firefighters say the fire started on the outside of the house and quickly went up the wall and into the attic of the house.

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A neighboring home got "exposure damage" according to the news release. The release also said the Red Cross "was notified" was notified for two adults and two kids.

No one was injured and, as of Sunday morning, the cause of the fire had not been released.

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