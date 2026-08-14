Rep. Scott places blame for USS Abraham Lincoln concerns on Department of Defense

Virginia Congressman Bobby Scott is sharing his thoughts on the news about the reported issues with the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier. While the Lincoln is a west coast ship, the reported issues come as a Norfolk-based carrier was, as of Friday, in the same area as the Lincoln.

"These reports should not come as a surprise to anybody but the leadership in the Department of Defense," Scott said.

Scott blames the Department of Defense for the Lincoln’s situation.

Watch: Lawmakers demand answers about deteriorating conditions aboard US warships

Lawmakers demand answers about deteriorating conditions aboard US warships

“The idea that they would subject these sailors to this extended length without any apparent recognition of the damage it could do is just a reflection of the leadership in the Department of Defense.”

The Lincoln had been at sea for over 200 days without a port call as of Friday, setting a new record. In recent days, there had been claims of food shortages and sailors attempting to take their own lives by jumping overboard.

In a post on X Thursday, U.S. Central Command, which oversees the area the Lincoln is in, denies the claims. The post says, in part, "The rampant misreporting on Abraham Lincoln's historic deployment is a disservice to our men and women in uniform and their loved ones.”

HAMPTON, Va. — 🚫 CLAIM: Over the past 48 hours, multiple media outlets have reported several false claims related to USS Abraham Lincoln's (CVN 72) deployment to the Middle East. One report alleged seven Sailors died in a brawl aboard the aircraft carrier and others have recently suggested a… pic.twitter.com/U1Hg6l1pjN — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) August 13, 2026

In an interview, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the same.

"We make sure that every ship, every crew, every captain has everything we can provide them at every single moment," said Hegseth.

Scott said the bottom line is the Department of Defense is committed to what he call useless wars.

Watch: New poll shows two-thirds of Americans say war with Iran has not been worthwhile

Poll finds only 2 in 10 Americans want war in Iran to continue

“They are forgetting about the fact that people are involved," Scott said, referring to the Department of Defense.

In a statement, Virginia U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine echoed Scott's sentiment, saying in part "Congress must reassert its constitutional responsibility to decide whether and when America goes to war. We owe that to our troops and their families.”

“Public reports about life aboard USS Abraham Lincoln paint a clear picture of alarming and unacceptable conditions for our servicemembers. While I’m relieved to see reports that the Carrier Strike Group will be returning soon, the repeat of the same super-extended deployment that we saw with the Ford Carrier Strike Group raises a more fundamental question: Why is the President launching unpopular and illegal wars in the Americas and Middle East that stress our troops, deplete our munitions, punish our economy, and fracture our alliances? Why is he threatening even more wars, against Cuba, for example? It’s simultaneous wars in Iran, Venezuela, the Caribbean, and Pacific that are forcing extended deployments. Our troops shouldn’t be used as a personal palace guard ordered here and there at the whim of one person. Congress must reassert its constitutional responsibility to decide whether and when America goes to war. We owe that to our troops and their families.”

Virginia U.S. Sen. Mark Warner did not respond to News 3's request for comment Friday. Virginia Congresswoman Jen Kiggans declined to comment, instead referring News 3 to U.S. Central Command’s X post.

The Norfolk-based USS George H.W. Bush carrier Strike Group left Naval Station Norfolk in March. Friday, it was in the Arabian Sea with the Lincoln, which might make some wonder if the ship could eventually experience similar problems.

Watch: Haze grey and underway: USS George H. W. Bush Carrier Strike Group deploys

Haze grey and underway: USS George H. W. Bush Carrier Strike Group deploys

A grandmother of a sailor on the Bush News 3 talked with at the pier the day the Bush left was hopeful the deployment wouldn’t be too tough on her granddaughter.

“I’m hoping she’ll be able to see the world and have a great time," said Gaylon Hynes.

Contact Colter Anstaett Do you have a news tip or story idea for News 3's Hampton Neighborhood News Reporter Colter Anstaett? Let him know Name Email Phone Share your tip/idea Captcha Submit

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.