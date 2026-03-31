Haze grey and underway: USS George H. W. Bush Carrier Strike Group deploys

NORFOLK, Va. — On and off the pier at Naval Station Norfolk Tuesday morning, family and friends of sailors on the Norfolk-based USS George H. W. Bush aircraft carrier gathered to see the their sailors deploy.

“We’re a little anxious," said Gaylon Hynes, whose granddaughter is on the ship.

The strike group last deployed in 2022. The Bush is the Navy's second-youngest carrier, behind the USS Gerald R. Ford, and the last of the Nimitz Class.

Watch: George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group deploys

George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group Deploys

Hynes was also hopeful as she watched her granddaughter sail away.

“I’m hopeful she’ll be able to see the world and have a great time," Hynes said.

This is her granddaughter’s first deployment, the fourth generation in her family to serve in the Navy.

“I think, like the rest of us, she’s a little anxious but kind of excited," said Hynes. "We’re proud of her, very proud of her.”

The deployment came as Operation Epic Fury continued in the Middle East. While the Navy had not said as of Tuesday if the strike group would join the fight, CBS News reports it will go to U.S. Central Command, which covers the Middle East and part of Asia.

Watch: Pentagon: U.S. continues to degrade Iran's capabilities amid Operation Epic Fury

Pentagon: U.S. continues to degrade Iran's capabilities amid Operation Epic Fury

It would join the Norfolk-based USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group from San Diego.

In a statement, Virginia U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine told News 3 he's concerned about the deployment.

Although the Bush CSG was scheduled to deploy at this time, I’m worried that deploying a third aircraft carrier to this region continues to escalate this already unnecessary conflict. We need to end President Trump’s war of choice against Iran and stop unnecessarily risking American lives. U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine

When asked for her response to the possibility of the Bush going to the Middle East, Virginia Congresswoman Jen Kiggans, who represents part of Hampton Roads, didn’t take a stance on the war. Instead, she thanked the sailors for their service.

As a former Naval Aviator, I am grateful for the USS George H.W. Bush and its crew as they depart on a regularly scheduled deployment. The dedication and professionalism of our sailors—and the strength and resilience of their families—represent the very best of our nation. Their service helps ensure stability around the world and reflects America’s enduring commitment to peace through strength. We are thankful for their sacrifice and stand firmly behind them as they carry out this important mission. U.S. Rep. Jen Kiggans

Before the ship left the pier, strike group leadership talked about the deployment.

“We’re prepared to do the nation’s bidding," said Carrier Strike Group 10 Commander RADM Alexis Walker.

News 3 asked the ship’s captain, Capt. Robert Bibeau, if there is anything he could learn from the Ford’s deployment that would help the Bush.

Watch: Politicians on both sides of the aisle decry conditions on USS Gerald R. Ford following fire

Politicians on both sides of the aisle decry conditions on USS Gerald R. Ford following fire

“All of the captains of aircraft carriers, all of the various department heads of aircraft carriers are in close communication. So we trade lessons almost every day, whether it’s tactical, whether it’s logistical, whether it’s material or maintenance," Bibeau explained.

How long the Bush will be gone was unclear Tuesdsay, but one family member of a sailor News 3 talked with said sailors were told to prepare to be gone for up to a year.