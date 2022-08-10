George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group Deploys

NORFOLK, Va. – A U.S. Navy ship is getting ready to set sail this afternoon from Naval Station Norfolk.

The George H.W. Bush Carrier strike group will get underway with thousands of sailors on board.

This is the largest deployment from Hampton Roads since December – a force of more than 6,000 sailors.

This is also the first deployment the Bush will complete since 2017.

Military men and woman will be helping other carrier strike groups in their continuing mission overseas. Navy leaders can’t specifically say where they’ll be heading but tell News 3 it’s somewhere in Europe.

The sailors will be gone for several months. The military can’t say exactly how long they’ll be gone for, but it will be for at least six months.