'It's a slow process:' Advice for families preparing to reconnect as USS Gerald R. Ford comes home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Friday, family and friends of sailors on the Norfolk-based USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier were less than 24 hours away from reuniting with their sailors after a historic 11-month deployment.

“It feels surreal," said Lisa Muller.

Watch: Norfolk-based USS Gerald R. Ford to depart Middle East, set to head home: WaPo

Norfolk-based USS Gerald R. Ford to depart Middle East, set to head home: WaPo

Muller's husband was on the ship. She was busy Friday trying to prepare for her his return. That preparation included thinking about how they’ll reconnect.

“We actually had this conversation today, because this is his fifth deployment. In his perspective, he thinks that he is really good at reintegrating in a sense," Muller explained. "It’s my intention that for, hopefully, at least a month I’m going to try to be as giving grace as possible if that makes sense."

Watch: Nearly a year apart: Navy spouse anticipates return of USS Gerald R. Ford

Nearly a year apart: Navy spouse aniticipates return of USS Gerald R. Ford

News 3 first interviewed her at the beginning of May when word started to spread the ship was heading home. She told News 3 she had been documenting on social media what this deployment has been like for her.

“Yes, and with his consent. Because we did talk about that, too," Muller said when asked if she'll show her husband her social media posts to show him what life has been like for her as part of their effort to reconnect. "A lot of people really have enjoyed the Ring camera videos, more specifically, that I've posted because hey get to see what our relationship looks like."

Watch: Politicians on both sides of the aisle decry conditions on USS Gerald R. Ford following fire

Politicians on both sides of the aisle decry conditions on USS Gerald R. Ford following fire

Armed Services YMCA Executive Director Laura Baxter recommends families take the reconnection process slowly.

“Don’t expect everything to go back to normal as soon as they come walking off the pier," said Baxter. "Make the events that you do cooking dinner together or going to the beach or playing games. Something that builds that bond back with the family, because you don't want it to be overwhelming."

She also recommends making the process a partnership and says the Y is available to help.

Watch: Armed Services YMCA hosts luncheon to recognize military families for their community service

Armed Services YMCA hosts luncheon to recognize military families for their community service

“Make sure that reunification, that routine, is built together," Baxter said. "Make it an easy process, and that’s what we do. We make sure that we’re here as a resource for our military families.”

A tall task, perhaps, with thousands of sailors aboard the Ford, but the staff is excited to have them back.

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