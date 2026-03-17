Politicians on both sides of the aisle decry conditions on USS Gerald R. Ford following fire

NORFOLK, Va. — A fire aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford took 30 hours to extinguish and left more than 600 sailors and crew members without beds, according to a report from The New York Times.

The incident has now gotten the attention of local lawmakers.

The non-combat fire reportedly broke out in the laundry area of the ship, which remains deployed in the Middle East in support of the war with Iran.

The Navy reported last week that two sailors were injured in the fire but were expected to recover.

Since the fire, sailors have reportedly been sleeping on floors and tables after losing access to their beds, the Times reported.

The Navy did not respond to the Times' request for comment on the fire.

The Ford left Naval Station Norfolk last June and is now expected to be on deployment for 11 months. If the deployment runs its full course, the ship would not return until May and would set a record for the longest carrier deployment since the Vietnam War.

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine has said the Ford has also faced plumbing issues while on deployment. In statements to News 3, Kaine and fellow Virginia Sen. Mark Warner criticized the president's decision to strike Iran and the strain it has placed on the Ford.

Virginia Congresswoman Jen Kiggans called the situation "extremely concerning."

"The health and well-being of our servicemembers should always come first, especially as many of these sailors call Hampton Roads home. I will be seeking answers from the Navy and I look forward to hearing more information as it becomes available," Kiggans said.

Concerns about the length of the Ford's deployment have been growing among local lawmakers.

"The USS Ford is possibly looking at an extended deployment so we are certainly thankful to those military members and their families," Kiggans said.

"You run it for 8, 9, 10, 11 months there are a whole lot of maintenance issues that come up that make quality of life even worse," Kaine said.

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