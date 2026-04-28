Hiring Our Heroes helps military spouses find jobs and re-enter the workforce

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Estimates show the unemployment rate for military spouses is at 23-percent, five times as high as the national average. Now, an effort is underway to lower that number by connecting spouses with jobs.

Military-connected job seekers are invited to a job fair today at the Westin Hotel in Virginia Beach Town Center from 10am to 12:30pm, where organizations looking to hire will be present.

Joshua Whitlock knows what it is like to move around the world with his husband, who is in the Navy. He had 20 different addresses over the last 15 years and is now in Hampton Roads looking for work.

"Trying to find something that fits has been very difficult," Whitlock said.

Whitlock was among the spouses taking part in a two-day development program through the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Hiring Our Heroes organization. The program teaches spouses skills like how to craft a resume in 2026 and how to use LinkedIn to make connections.

Jenny Lynne Stroup is the director of the military spouse program and a Navy wife who knows what it is like to move around.

"Most of our attendees are returners to the workforce, so they have taken some kind of gap in their career due to their service member's service and they're looking to get back in the workforce," Stroup said.

Spouses face hurdles like moving around and finding affordable childcare. Stroup said it can be intimidating to re-enter the workforce, especially today when new technology like AI is used by both job-seekers and employers.

"I had about a 10-year career gap and I'll say going back into the workforce is not something to take lightly," Stroup said.

"There is a lot of nervousness, there's a lot of fear, there's a lot of what if," Stroup said.

Hiring Our Heroes also works to connect spouses with companies looking to hire.

"We teach you how to talk about those gaps in your resume. We teach you how to talk to your employers about the gaps you may have," Stroup said.

Whitlock said it was helpful to learn about new strategies with AI and is optimistic about his job search.

"I have much more hope today that I will be able to find something sooner than later than when I have searched previously," Whitlock said.

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