Fire on USS Dwight D. Eisenhower injures three sailors

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A fire broke out on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower on Tuesday while undergoing maintenance at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, according to USNI News.

The small fire was immediately contained and extinguished by shipyard workers, according to USNI News. Three sailors were injured and are back to full duty after being treated by the ship's medical team.

The Eisenhower has been moored at the shipyard for 16 months after arriving on Jan. 8, 2025.

This comes almost exactly a month after a fire on the USS Gerald Ford that took over 30 hours to put out and left over 600 sailors without a bed in its 10th month of deployment.

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