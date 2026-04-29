Norfolk-based USS Gerald R. Ford to depart Middle East, set to head home: WaPo

The Norfolk-based USS Gerald R. Ford — the largest aircraft carrier in the world — is set to leave the Middle East to return to its homeport, according to reporting from The Washington Post.

WaPo cited multiple U.S. officials in their reporting. One official told WaPo that the Ford is expected to return to Virginia around mid-May. An exact date of its departure was not noted.

The Ford — which carries around 4,500 sailors — has been deployed for 309 days as of Wednesday. Currently, It is one of three aircraft carriers in the Middle East region as talks between the U.S. and Iran continue. The Ford is specifically in the Red Sea while the USS George H.W. Bush and the USS Abraham Lincoln operate in the Arabian Sea to enforce the current U.S. blockade against Iranian ports.

Watch related coverage: USS Gerald R. Ford deployment could stretch to 11 months as local lawmakers weigh-in

USS Gerald R. Ford deployment could stretch to 11 months as local lawmakers weigh-in

Adm. James Kilby, the Vice Chief of Naval Operations, spoke in a Senate Armed Services committee meeting about Ford's deployment back in March, alluding to when it might come home.

"That extension will ultimately be about an 11-month deployment," Kilby said. "There will be an impact on her return and the schedule for her maintenance availability so she is ready to go again."

Watch previous coverage: USS Gerald R. Ford sailors serve in Middle East amid US war with Iran

USS Gerald R. Ford sailors serve in Middle East amid US war with Iran

Extended deployment operations for aircraft carriers typically last six to nine months, according to the Navy's website. On April 15, the Ford broke the record for longest deployment for an aircraft carrier in the post-Vietnam war era, passing the 295-day record previously set by the USS Abraham Lincoln, according to USNI News.

The Ford departed from Naval Station Norfolk back in June 24, 2025 — initially setting out for the Caribbean. Early into its deployment, the Ford aided in U.S. operations against Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolás Maduro.

In February, President Donald Trump said he was sending the carrier strike group to the Middle East in a move to apply more pressure on Iran.

Watch related coverage: Politicians on both sides of the aisle decry conditions on USS Gerald R. Ford following fire

Politicians on both sides of the aisle decry conditions on USS Gerald R. Ford following fire

In March, CNN reported that a non-combat-related fire broke out in the Ford's laundry area. The New York Times would then report that it took more than 30 hours to respond to the fire, which resulted in over 600 crew members losing their beds. Two sailors were also treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ford then headed to Crete "for a brief period to conduct repairs," USNI News reported.

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