Military moving follow-up: How moving industry is doing a year after government change created headaches

NORFOLK, Va. — May is a time when a lot of military families move from one duty station to another. It's part of PCS season, which runs through mid-September.

As News 3 has reported, the 2025 season came with a lot of challenges so News 3 is following up with a look at the 2026 season.

Watch: Military families, moving companies pushing for change amid rollout of new DoD moving process

Military families, moving companies pushing for change amid rollout of new DoD moving process

“I really look at it as a promising summer," said Security Storage and Van President Dona Overstreet. News 3 talked with her multiple times in 2025 for coverage of the challenges.

When interviewed for this story, Overstreet had a much better outlook in 2026 than she did in 2025.

“We have no intention of going out of business at this point, and that’s probably what it would do to us in the next couple of years if we did sign up," Overstreet said in a 2025 interview discussing how the company could be impacted by what was happening at the time.

Watch: Moving company presses VA members of Congress for answers to moving issues facing military families

Moving company presses VA members of Congress for answers to moving issues facing military families

In 2025, the government was in the process of changing the way moves were handled for military families. That caused issues for the families and moving companies. Eventually, the change was stopped, but even about a year later Overstreet says moving companies aren’t out of the woods yet.

“We’re still suffering, I think all the moving companies are, probably, still suffering from cash flow from last year," Overstreet explained.

Wednesday, Security Storage and Van sponsored a luncheon for real estate professionals who work with veterans. The goal of the luncheon was to educate them about the PCS process and how it’s different this year than last year.

Watch: Moving company reacts to changes announced to improve process of moving military families

Moving company reacts to changes announced to improve process of moving military families

“The biggest thing that I want folks to take away today is just an understanding of what military families go through when we PCS," said Megan Harless, the luncheon's guest speaker.

Harless is part of a military family and was impacted by the changes the government was trying to make in 2025. She also founded a group called PCS Like a Pro to help advocate for military families.

Watch: Soldier, moving company react to DoD contract termination addressing moving challenges for military families

Soldier, moving company react to DoD contract termination addressing moving challenges for military families

With a son who recently went off to boot camp, she felt better knowing the issues from 2025 were behind us.

“It brings good peace of mind knowing that at least that contract is terminated and my son is not going to have to experience what thousands of families experienced last year," Harless said.

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