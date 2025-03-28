Moving company presses VA members of Congress for answers to moving issues facing military families

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A representative from a Norfolk shipping company continues to press Virginia members of Congress for answers to moving issues facing military families.

As News 3 has reported, the issues stem from the Department of Defense's roll-out of a new system for helping military families move.

Security Storage and Van President Dona Overstreet submitted her questions at a Navy League luncheon in Virginia Beach Friday.

The luncheon is an annual event that gives people from Hampton Roads companies and organizations an opportunity to talk with and hear from Virginia's Congressional representatives.

The elected leaders didn't get to Overstreet's questions during the luncheon's question and answer session, but were expected to follow up with the company and answer the questions.

Overstreet said she looks forward to getting answers.

"It gives me a lot of peace of mind. I think we're making some headway, that some people are understanding," Overstreet said. "I think that if we don't get this straightened out between now and May 15 that we are definitely headed to some really stormy conditions."

Moving company representatives News 3 talked with said as of Friday the Government Accountability Office was looking into the moving challenges and was expected to have a report out in the fall. The representatives were asking the Department of Defense to pause the roll-out of the new moving system and continue with the old way until that report comes out.