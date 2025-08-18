USNS Comfort returns to Norfolk after deployment in Caribbean, South America

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort returned to Naval Station Norfolk on Sunday after completing a summer deployment across the Caribbean, Central and South America.

The Mercy-class ship, officially designated T-AH 20, departed earlier this year to take part in Continuing Promise 2025, a mission led by U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command and U.S. 4th Fleet.

During the deployment, the Comfort made stops in Grenada, Panama, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica and Trinidad and Tobago. Medical teams aboard provided care to thousands of patients during the visits.

In addition to direct medical care, crew members worked with local governments and nonprofit organizations on humanitarian assistance projects, disaster relief training and community outreach efforts.

The Navy says the mission helped strengthen existing partnerships and fostered new ones between the United States, regional governments and international organizations.

This year’s deployment marked the 16th Continuing Promise mission since 2007 and the eighth involving the USNS Comfort.