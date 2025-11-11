Local businesses honor veterans with free food, discounts across Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Local businesses across Hampton Roads and North Carolina are rolling out special deals and freebies to honor veterans and active military members this Veterans Day.
From free pet food to complimentary meals, the offers span the seven cities and beyond, showing community appreciation for those who serve.
- In Norfolk's Ghent neighborhood, Pawsnickity Pets is offering free bags of select pet food for military members. Government workers who are furloughed and not receiving pay also qualify for the offer.
- Grafik Trenz, a sign and screen-printing shop in Smithfield, is providing a 20% discount on in-stock items and custom orders for veterans and service members.
- Portsmouth favorite Hello Sweetie Cheesecakes is giving 10% off all items on November 11.
- For those with a sweet tooth, Gelati Celesti is offering a free scoop to all active-duty military and veterans at every location.
- Williamsburg Salt Spa in Williamsburg is providing a free travel bag of salt to all veterans with valid identification.
- Nunez Fine Jewelers in Virginia Beach will absorb sales tax for all veterans on 11/11.
- The Starving Artist Café on Colley Avenue in Norfolk is giving free drip coffee on Tuesday. However, every day they offer 10% to military members with a valid ID.
- The Casual Pint of Virginia Beach is selling tickets that will be given out to veterans for a complimentary beer. Tickets are being sold starting 11/11 until they sell out.
- Crystal Palate in Norfolk is hosting Military Appreciation Night.
- Join us on Veterans Day for a complimentary tasting, $10 glasses and 10% off retail purchases for all Veterans, Active Duty, Retired and Military Spouses with a Military ID. Arrive anytime between 4-6:30pm to begin your tasting. Cheeseboards and light bites will be available for purchase.
- In North Carolina, veterans can eat for free on Tuesday at Kill Devil Grill and South of Kill Devil Grill.
- Riffle Farms Market in Norfolk is offering 10% off for all vets on Veterans Day.
This list is developing as there are additional deals available throughout the region.
"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."