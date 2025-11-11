'He's really changed my life:' Veteran shares experience with service dog from Virginia Beach nonprofit

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Saul Gomez is a 24-year Navy veteran with a four-legged companion named Ryker.

Gomez is one of the many veterans who have received a service dog from Mutts with a Mission in Virginia Beach. He says he wouldn't be where he is without Ryker.

“I’ve been able to travel without any help or any apprehension, any anxiety, any panic attacks. I’m not going to say I’m 100 percent myself of what I remember, but I’m in a far better place because of him," Ryker explained.

Ryker is one of over 100 dogs that have graduated from Mutts with a Mission. Along with training dogs to be service animals for veterans, the Virginia Beach nonprofit also trains dogs to be service animals for first responders and to work for law enforcement agencies and on Navy ships.

Gomez started working with Ryker when Ryker was a puppy.

"As hard and as challenging and as frustrating as it was, it really paid off because it really showed me a lot about myself. I think I learned more myself than he did during his training," Gomez said.

Brooke Corson is the executive director of Mutts with a Mission. For her, the work is personal.

“I was an activated Army reservist. I spent two years down at Fort Benning and I spent time at Fort Knox as a drill sergeant and I lost friends to PTSD," Corson said.

She said having a service dog is becoming more socially acceptable, encouraging veterans to seek help.

“I think that as people are seeing, ‘Okay. This person is an incredibly strong individual, but they need the help of a service dog. If this person can get a service dog, and I need a service dog, I’ll apply for one, too," said Corson.

A feeling Gomez echos in his message to fellow veterans who may need help.

“Don’t think. Just do it. I didn’t realize how much I needed him until I got him. He’s really changed my life for the better and I can’t overstate that," said Gomez.