Mutts with a Mission team up with Sentara to train service dogs for veterans

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Eight service dogs-in-training padded into the Chesapeake Sentara Simulation Center Thursday as a part of the final phase of their training.

Based in Virginia Beach, Mutts with a Mission provides and trains service dogs for veterans and first responders.

The pups and their handlers went through a simulated doctor's appointment to ensure the dogs would act appropriately while the clinician and patient interacted.

“It’s nice to have that touch point," handler Jamey Hebert said. "That the dog’s always there no matter if you need something, he’s there and that he’s going what he’s supposed to do like I said, that he’s going to act appropriately and you don’t have to worry about it.”

Mutts with a Mission's visit to the pretend hospital rooms marked the first team-up between the two organizations to help the canine companions complete their training.