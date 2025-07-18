Charges dropped against woman in Navy Federal cell phone scheme case

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A cell phone scam targeting Navy Federal customers is problem throughout the Hampton Roads region.

Several Navy Federal customers have spoken with WTKR News 3 about a cell phone scam they say they've fallen victim to. The scheme entails people asking to use the victim's cell phone, then taking out a personal loan in their name. The victim then has to repay the personal loan.

Now, there's an update on a case we reported on earlier this year in which three people were arrested and accused of stealing thousands from a Navy Federal customer in a Virginia Beach parking lot.

Previous coverage: 3 arrested, accused of stealing thousands from victim in Virginia Beach parking lot

3 arrested, accused of stealing thousands from victim in Virginia Beach parking lot

On Friday morning, the charges against Mercedes Walker were "nolle prossed," which means prosecutors essentially dropped the charges, but they could be brought back at a later time.

A leader with the Commonwealth Attorney's Office told News 3 they have insufficient evidence to prove the crimes against Walker at this time, but the detective and prosecutor are continuing to investigate and may re-instate the charges if additional evidence comes about.

Walker said no comment as she left the courthouse.

She and two others, Darren Roberts and Kymon Tyson, were accused of approaching a victim back in October and befriending him outside of a gym in the 1600 block of General Booth Boulevard, according to a search warrant. That's in the Red Mill section of Virginia Beach.

Previous coverage: Navy Federal customer forced to pay back loan she didn't take out after scam

Navy Federal customer forced to pay back loan she didn't take out after scam

The documents state they asked to use the victim's phone, then took out a personal loan in his name and transferred the money out of his account.

The victim said he met up with the men a few days later, thinking the transfer was a mistake. However, the situation quickly escalated.

The two men are accused of driving him around, forcing him to buy gift cards, money orders, take out cash from the ATM and take out another loan. The victim says he was out a total of $22,000.

"I was too scared. I was too fearful for my safety and other people’s safety around me," the victim told News 3 back in May.

Previous coverage: Scam targeting Navy Federal customers costing victims thousands in Hampton Roads

Scam targeting Navy Federal customers costing victims thousands in Hampton Roads

The WTKR News 3 Investigative Team continues to report on crimes involving people approaching victims in parking lots or at stop lights and asking to use the victim's phone. Oftentimes, the suspects are not arrested, but they were in this case.

Roberts and Tyson are expected in court for their next hearing in October. They are facing abduction, credit card fraud, identify fraud and grand larceny charges.