True Crime 757: The case of Christina Wang, accused of killing her Navy Sailor husband

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Christina Wang is alleged to have shot and killed her husband, Navy sailor Calvin Wang, in Virginia Beach in the summer of 2023. Court documents say the two were having marital problems and that on July 15, after an argument, Christina allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Calvin in the chest and head. She admitted to the killing, according to court records, and said it was caught on camera.

The case drew added attention in Virginia Beach and beyond after an apparent Facebook post by Christina Wang in a local group called Are We Dating the Same Guy? In the post, Christina shared a picture of her husband and said anyone dating him should know he was married.

Wife charged with husband's VB homicide accused of affair prior to shooting: Court docs

The couple had a young son, who now lives with Calvin’s mother in Virginia. In her first interview with the media since her son’s death, Calvin’s mother — who asked to remain anonymous — told investigative reporter Margaret Kavanagh how diligent her son was and how much he loved his boy. She also gave a warning about domestic violence and spoke about the life she hopes her grandson will lead as he grows up and learns what happened to his parents.

In this episode of True Crime 757, we take a deep dive into what led up to Calvin's killing, the case against Christina, and how a mother who lost her son to gun violence is trying to move on.

Christina Wang is scheduled to stand trial in the spring of 2026. WTKR will be in court to cover the proceedings.

